Day after BJP central leadership effects key changes in UP, CM Yogi meets Nadda

According to sources, Adityanath and Bansal have had their share of differences over some organisational issues, and the former RSS functionary's departure from the state has been linked to this rift.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo |Yogi Adityanath Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met BJP president J P Nadda here on Thursday, a day after the party effected some key changes in its organisational affairs in the politically crucial state.

Under Nadda's guidance, the state government has been working relentlessly for everyone's welfare with a sense of service, Adityanath tweeted after the meeting.

On Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sunil Bansal, who was one of the BJP's key election managers and the party's Uttar Pradesh general secretary (organisation), was on Wednesday appointed as its national general secretary and also made in-charge of three Opposition-ruled states -- West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana -- in run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, the fact that he has been given a key national assignment shows the central leadership's faith in him.

In another development, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was appointed leader of the party's legislature party in the Legislative Council in place of BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

