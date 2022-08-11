Home Nation

Drugs case: Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

A division bench of justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur gave the decision on the bail plea of Majithia.

Published: 11th August 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted regular bail to senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. He will be out of Patiala Central Jail after five-and-a-half months.

A division bench of justices MS Ramachandra Rao and Sureshwar Thakur gave the decision on the bail plea of Majithia. The division bench had earlier reserved its order on July 29. Majithia had approached the high court on May 23, seeking bail in the case registered against him under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in December 2021.

The bench stated that there is no material placed on record showing possession, transportation, storing by or recovery of any contraband from the petitioner. All recoveries in the concluded trials had been effected from specific individuals and the petitioner was not shown to have any role in that regard.

The state is still trying to get details from various financial institutions in India and abroad and did not appear to have made much headway, though the case was registered almost eight months back, the court said. The bench added, “We are of the opinion that continued detention of the petitioner, which started on February 24, is not warranted and he is entitled to be released on bail.’’

Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister and current MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had contended that the then Congress government in the state had misused its power for wreaking vengeance against its political opponents and the petitioner was such a target.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bikram Singh Majithia Punjab and Haryana High Court Drug
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp