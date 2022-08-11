Home Nation

ED likely to investigate Jharkhand HC advocate Rajeev Kumar’s extortion case

A special Kolkata Court on Wednesday sent Kumar to 14 days of judicial custody.

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to investigate the complaint lodged by the Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal against advocate Rajeev Kumar for blackmailing him after filing a PIL against him in Jharkhand High Court.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate informed that the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case may be registered at the Ranchi Zonal Office of the ED.

Kumar was arrested by the Kolkata police allegedly with Rs 50 lakh in his possession. Reportedly, Kumar had filed a PIL in Ranchi High Court against a Kolkata-based businessman and was asking Rs 10 crore to withdraw the PIL. After negotiations, he allegedly settled at Rs 1 crore for which the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh was paid and he was caught red-handed with it.

Notably, Kolkata police have summoned Subodh Kumar, the former ED Deputy Director at Ranchi Zonal Office, who is currently posted in Odisha on the basis of some of his alleged WhatsApp conversations with advocate Rajeev Kumar.

Meanwhile, a special Kolkata Court on Wednesday sent Kumar to 14 days of judicial custody. After his arrest on July 31, he was taken on six days of police remand for questioning.

In between, the Kolkata police carried out raids at his Ranchi residence as well as a rice mill owned by his brother. On that basis, the Kolkata police demanded an additional remand period and the court granted another four days of police remand for him which concluded on Wednesday.

