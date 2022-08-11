'Fall of BJP in Bihar will make ED, CBI also visit there, leading to reduce pressure on Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh': Bhupesh Baghel

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Taking a jibe at BJP Government’s fall in Bihar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that it will ultimately reduce pressure on Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as ED and CBI will now also start visiting there.

Addressing a gathering of tribals from across the Country during the concluding ceremony of Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav in Ranchi on Wednesday, Baghel said that BJP was trying to put a bouncer in Jharkhand, but Hemant Soren Government played hook shot leading to fall of their government in Bihar.

Jharkhand had organized Jharkhand Janjatiya Mahotsav to mark International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, popularly known as World Tribal Day, for the first time on August 9-10, participated by the artists from tribal-dominated states, including the north-eastern states of India. Baghel was also invited there as chief guest for the closing ceremony.

“I heard a few days back that some political crisis is being created here in Jharkhand. In terms of cricket, BJP was trying to put bouncer to topple the Hemant Soren Government, but they played a hook shot which led to the fall of their government in Bihar,” said Baghel. Now ED and CBI will also start visiting Bihar quite frequently, which will ultimately decrease the pressure on Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, he added.

Referring to the green cover in the tribal-dominated states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, Baghel informed that they are not only fulfilling the oxygen requirement of the Country but also providing power requirements through large deposits of natural resources like coal and other minerals.

Baghel further added that tribal-dominated states do not only provide oxygen but also provides power to the entire Country, further saying that the Central Government is trying to snatch the rights of tribal-dominated states.

“We never disrupted its supply even in adverse situations but when it comes to our rights, whether the Central Government is able to help us,” questioned Chhattisgarh CM. He also warned the BJP not to judge tribal states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as weak states.

“I just want to say that the tribal culture is one of the oldest cultures in this world, and it is our duty to conserve this primitive culture, which is capably being done by Jharkhand Government,” said Baghel.

He also thanked Soren for celebrating World Tribal Day for two days and declaring a holiday on this day as done by him in Chhattisgarh.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the other hand said that everywhere there are discussions about protecting the forests, hills and rivers, but there is no discussion about protecting the tribal community.

“Therefore, August 9 is like a resolution day for us so that the tribal community could raise their voice to make them reach to the people sitting on the top of the hierarchy,” said Soren. The tribal community has to fight many more battles for their rights, he added.

