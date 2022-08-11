Home Nation

India flays UNSC for being selective on terrorism

India has criticised the UN Security Council for being selective in highlighting terrorism and have urged that there should be no double standards in dealing with terror.

Published: 11th August 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj

India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has criticised the UN Security Council for being selective in highlighting terrorism and have urged that there should be no double standards in dealing with terror. “We need political will to defeat terrorism and not justification and glorification of terrorism.

There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorists. We should refrain from labelling terrosim based on motivations as this will allow opportune  forces to justify such acts,’’ said India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj. She was speaking after the UN Security Council briefing on “Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorists acts.”

“An effective functioning of the Sanctions Committees requires them to become more transparent, accountable and objective. The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end,” she said. “Double standards and continuing politicisation render the credibility of the sanctions regime at an all time low.

Linkages between terrorism and organised crime need to be addressed. In India, we have had first time experience of crime syndicates venturing into terror and thereafter getting state hospitality in neighbouring country such hypocrisy  needs to be collectively called out,’’ ambassador Kamboj added.

India also highlighted how it was been continuously targeted by terrorist forces and how the UNSC was selectively filtering those references. “It is puzzling to us that the Secretary General’s report chose not to take notice of the activities of the several proscribed groups in this region, especially those that have been repeatedly targeting India. Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for,” she added.

She also said that she hoped that future inferations from the SG’s report, inputs from all member states would be treated on an equal footing. “The SG’s report also outlines the fact that terrorist groups with linkages to ISIL and Al Qaeda are gaining strength in Africa, targeting women and children and UN peacekeepers. ISIL expansion has potential to spill over to other parts of the world as well,’’ ambassador Kamboj added. Earlier also, China, an all-weather friend of Islamabad, had placed holds and blocks on bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ruchira Kamboj UN UN Security Council
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp