Jammu and Kashmir polls unlikely this year as EC defers rolls revision date

The EC has revised the schedule of Special Summary Revision in J&K with November 25 as the final date for publication of electoral rolls, while draft rolls will be published on September 15.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Polls in Jammu and Kashmir are unlikely to be held this year as the Election Commission (EC) has extended the date of publication of the revised special summary of electoral rolls in the Union Territory to November 25 from the earlier deadline of October 31.

Thus the chances of holding first-ever Assembly polls in J&K Union Territory this year are remote as the winter would have already set-in by then.

Kashmir remains in the grip of intense cold in December-January. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Jammu in June this year had hinted that Assembly elections in J&K would be held later this year.

The EC has revised the schedule of Special Summary Revision in J&K with November 25 as the final date for publication of electoral rolls, while draft rolls will be published on September 15. The youth attaining the age of 18 years on October 1, 2022 or earlier will be eligible to become voters, reads an order issued by ECI.

J&K is under Central rule since June 18, 2018, when then the PDPBJP government fell after BJP withdrew support to the coalition headed by Mehbooba Mufti. Reacting to the EC move, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“Complete dilution of Article 370, bifurcation & downgrading of J&K state, gerrymandering of constituencies through a tame delimitation commission, curtailing movement & activities of parties like @JKNC_ by revoking security & STILL the BJP doesn’t have the guts to face voters of J&K,” Omar tweeted.

