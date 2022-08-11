Home Nation

Lumpy skin disease: 1.16 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine administered to cattle in Punjab

Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Vikas Pratap informed that the department received around 2.34 lakh doses of the recommended vaccine for the disease in cattle.

Published: 11th August 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Around 1.16 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine have been administered to cattle in Punjab as the state government has intensified efforts to check the spread of lumpy skin disease among animals.

Sharing information about the vaccination drive carried out in the state, Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Vikas Pratap informed that the department received around 2.34 lakh doses of the recommended vaccine for the disease in cattle, which have already been sent to all districts across Punjab.

Apart from this, the department has already released Rs 76 lakh to various districts for the purchase of supportive treatment and other logistics for the vaccination drive, he said in a statement here.

He said the department has vaccinated 1,15,985 cattle so far with the vaccine procured from the Veterinary Biological and Research Institute, Hyderabad.

"As per the preliminary reports received from the fields, the disease seems to have been stabilised. However, the position will become clear in the next few days," he added.

He said it is a viral disease of cattle and buffaloes, which is transmitted by flies and mosquitoes.

LSD causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

TAGS
Goat Pox Vaccine lumpy skin disease
