Mahagathbandhan 2.0: Nitish Kumar government to prove majority in House on August 24

By Online Desk

The Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government will face a floor test to prove its majority in the Bihar Assembly on August 24.

The decision to convene the state Assembly on August 24 has been taken to create a smooth passage for a no-confidence motion against the sitting Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, reports said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, after he broke ranks with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday.

While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a profile piece coming close on the heels of Nitish Kumar severing ties with the BJP, the IANS said that he not only challenged the political dominance of the duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but also sent out a message to the BJP and the RSS that he isn't scared of the central investigating agencies probing him.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns

Nitish Kumar joined the NDA in 2017 and formed the government with the help of 53 MLAs of the BJP in Bihar.

In the 2020 Assembly election, Nitish Kumar contested under the umbrella of the NDA and became the chief minister of Bihar for the 7th time. After the result of the election, JD(U) leaders accused the BJP of back-stabbing their party.

The IANS report recalled that when Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on August 9, he said, "I was not interested in holding the post of chief minister after the 2020 assembly election. They insisted on me. Today's BJP has a different ideology than the BJP of Atal Ji and Advani Ji."

"The way BJP was trying to sabotage our party, we have discussed aspects with our MPs, MLAs and MLCs and everyone suggested that I come out from the NDA. We have listened to their voices and resigned from the post of the chief minister," Kumar said.

(With inputs from IANS)

The Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government will face a floor test to prove its majority in the Bihar Assembly on August 24. The decision to convene the state Assembly on August 24 has been taken to create a smooth passage for a no-confidence motion against the sitting Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, reports said. Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday, after he broke ranks with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday. While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in a profile piece coming close on the heels of Nitish Kumar severing ties with the BJP, the IANS said that he not only challenged the political dominance of the duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, but also sent out a message to the BJP and the RSS that he isn't scared of the central investigating agencies probing him. ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns Nitish Kumar joined the NDA in 2017 and formed the government with the help of 53 MLAs of the BJP in Bihar. In the 2020 Assembly election, Nitish Kumar contested under the umbrella of the NDA and became the chief minister of Bihar for the 7th time. After the result of the election, JD(U) leaders accused the BJP of back-stabbing their party. The IANS report recalled that when Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on August 9, he said, "I was not interested in holding the post of chief minister after the 2020 assembly election. They insisted on me. Today's BJP has a different ideology than the BJP of Atal Ji and Advani Ji." "The way BJP was trying to sabotage our party, we have discussed aspects with our MPs, MLAs and MLCs and everyone suggested that I come out from the NDA. We have listened to their voices and resigned from the post of the chief minister," Kumar said. (With inputs from IANS)