Home Nation

'Nobody can force anyone': Khattar on Karnal ration depot 'asking' people to buy tricolour

Authorities said they have suspended the ration supply to the dealer of the fair price shop in Hemda village who had forced people to buy flags when they came to collect the rations.

Published: 11th August 2022 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

India Flag

India Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said nobody can force anyone to buy the national flag, amid reports that a Karnal ration depot had compelled people to buy the tricolour.

Authorities said they have suspended the ration supply to the dealer of the fair price shop in Hemda village who had forced people to buy flags when they came to collect the rations.

"No person will be denied any services even if he does not wish to buy the national flag. Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan', people can voluntarily buy the flag," a statement issued here quoted the chief minister as saying.

The District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) has already suspended the monthly supply of ration of the fair price shop, it said.

Depot holder Dinesh Kumar forcibly sold the flags to ration card holders and also "defamed the state government" by misleading the ration card holders, the statement read.

The state government has given clear instructions that the availability of tricolours at the public distribution system centres has been ensured just for the convenience of the public so they do not have to go far to buy flags.

No one can be compelled to buy the flag, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan Manohar Lal Khattar India National Flag
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp