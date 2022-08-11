On way to long-range mission in Indo-Pacific; French Rafales make a technical stopover in IAF station Sulur

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The French Air and Space Force which is on an “unprecedented 16,600-km” long-range mission in the Indo-Pacific made a technical stopover in India, at Air Force Station Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The contingent operation code-named Pégase 22 will take place from 10th August to 18th September.

As per France, the landing at Air Force Station Sulur was on 10th August evening, contingent flew out in the early hours of 11th August after refuelling, en route to New Caledonia.

The French Embassy in New Delhi in its statement said, “A French Air and Space Force contingent, including three Rafale jets, was hosted for a technical stopover at Air Force Station Sulur, India, on 10-11th August 2022 during a long-distance deployment from metropolitan France to the Pacific Ocean.”

The Rafale jets are accompanied by support aircraft.

“The first stage of this mission aims to demonstrate France’s capacity for long-distance air power projection by deploying an Air Force contingent from metropolitan France to the French territory of New Caledonia in the Pacific Ocean in less than 72 hours (10th-12th August).” the embassy said.

Calling Mission Pégase 22 a powerful demonstration of France’s capacity for quick deployment in the Indo-Pacific, The Embassy added, “The mission is also proof that the security situation in Europe has not diminished the French and European commitment in the Indo-Pacific. In this respect, it also aims to strengthen ties with key strategic partners, such as India, and underline France’s support for security and stability in the region.”

French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain lauded the IAF’s role in this successful operation.

“France is a resident power of the Indo-Pacific, and this ambitious long-distance air power projection demonstrates our commitment to the region and our partners. It is only natural that to carry out this mission, we rely on India, our foremost strategic partner in Asia. My heartfelt thanks to the Indian Air Force for welcoming the French contingent.” He said.

The operation demonstrated a high level of mutual trust and interoperability between the French and Indian Air Forces, which has been further boosted by the fact that both Air Forces now fly Rafale jets.

It also illustrated the concrete implementation of the reciprocal logistics support agreement signed by France and India in 2018.

India has similar logistics agreements with the US, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and Australia and one with Russia is pending.

Such a logistics agreement will add endurance to the warships and aircraft of the two countries and open the airbases and ports for the assistance of fuel, rest and ration and also basic maintenance.

In the following stages of Mission Pégase 22, the French Air Force contingent will take part in the “Pitch Black” air exercise taking place in Australia from 17th August to 10th September.

The Indian Air Force will also participate in this multilateral drill, along with Australia, Japan, the United States, Germany, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and South Korea.

About 2500 military personnel from 17 countries along with around 100 aircraft will be participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 being organised in Australia.

