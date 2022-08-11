Home Nation

Rotis fit for dogs: UP cop breaks down over quality of mess food, video goes viral

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess in the police lines.

Published: 11th August 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the "poor" quality food provided by the mess at the police lines here has prompted the department to order an inquiry.

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry.

The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP constable protest Policeman breaks down over mess food UP Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp