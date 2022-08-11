Home Nation

School recruitment scam: Partha conduct a shame, says Bengal Minister

Hitting out at opposition, Hakim said the leaders and former ministers of Left Front’s regime and Congress were also mentioned in a list under the HC scanner.

Published: 11th August 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Firhad Hakim

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim. (File photo| PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday called the conduct of his former colleague Partha Chatterjee, arrested by the ED in an alleged school recruitment scam, as shameful. He said the ruling TMC would not tolerate such people.

Hakim’s statement came in the backdrop of the Calcutta High Court’s direction to the ED to become a party in a PIL about the assets and property details of 19 top TMC leaders, including seven ministers.

Hitting out at opposition, Hakim said the leaders and former ministers of Left Front’s regime and Congress were also mentioned in a list under the HC scanner.

“What Chatterjee did was a shame. Our party will not tolerate it. I cannot recognise this Chatterjee whom I knew. This doesn’t prove that everyone in the TMC is a thief,’’ said Hakim in a press conference with four ministers beside him.

Hakim alleged the opposition was trying to defame the TMC with a narrative that everyone in the party was corrupt. Meanwhile, the CBI, probing the recruitment scam in schools through the School Service Commission (SSC), on Wednesday arrested two former officials of the SSC. The agency said the two were arrested for suppressing facts and misleading investigators.

The accused former convenor of an advisory committee of the SSC Santiprasad Sinha and former chairman of the commission Ashok Saha allegedly had recommended names of many candidates and ensured job as group C and group D staff in schools for them, ignoring the deserving candidates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee ED TMC
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp