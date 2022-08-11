Shinde, BJP yet to finalise portfolios as differences crop up over distribution of ministers

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after CM Eknath Shinde expanded his cabinet by inducting 18 more ministers, differences between the ruling Shiv Sena faction and the BJP have cropped up over distributions of key ministries.

The new ministers are yet to get their portfolios. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis sought to paper over the uncertainty. “The media should stop speculating about it,” he said, adding the portfolio distribution was underway.

Normal practice is that once the ministers are sworn in, the CM allocates the portfolios to his ministers. Sources said the two sides are engaged in hard negotiation. “Shinde has demanded the home portfolio while the BJP is reluctant to part with it. It wants to keep both the key portfolios — finance and home. The Deputy CM wants the home portfolio, which Shinde insists should remain with him. He also wants the urban development ministry,” said a sourceperson close to the CM.

The source said Shinde was also keen on getting two-third ministries for his group in the government. “The BJP is not ready for it. BJP appears to agree on an equal portfolio sharing. At the moment, none wants to concede ground. Shinde’s objective is to accommodate as many MLAs from his factions in his ministry as possible so that he can pacify the disgruntled Sena MLAs,” said the source.

Shinde had called a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. All the newly sworn in ministers attended the cabinet meeting. While the meeting was on, the CM asked officers from departments present in the meeting to leave the hall. The CM asked the new ministers not to make statements in the media and create controversy.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA Bachu Kadu, who is a part of the Shinde-led faction, has said he is unhappy with the new government for not inducting him as a minister. He said he had met the chief minister and expressed his displeasure.

