Women over 60 to get free bus rides in UP

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make bus travel free for women aged above 60 years. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision while addressing an event organised here to flag off 150 new diesel buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Wednesday.

Providing free bus travel to senior women citizens was one of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of 2022 Assembly elections. Yogi also announced free bus rides for every woman for 48 hours in the state on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He said women can travel for free in government buses from August 10 (midnight) to August 12 (midnight).

Later taking to the Twitter, the CM posted: “On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in Uttar Pradesh, all mothers, sisters and daughters will be provided free travel facility for the next 48 hours in government buses from 12 midnight today (August 10) to midnight of August 12.” “The service will help the sisters and mothers to travel in a safe environment to reach their destination to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.”

Stating that if airports can be built with “world-class” facilities, why can’t bus stations have similar amenities, he called for the need of equipping them with dormitories, restaurants and clean toilets.

He remembered how the buses of the transport department carried migrant workers returning from different parts of the country to their destination during the pandemic. “It was the largest exercise to ferry passengers for free after the Kumbh Mela of 2019,” he added.

He stressed on the need to phase out old buses in order to improve the travel experience of the passengers.

Expressing concern over the rising rate of accidents, Yogi also asked the transport department to ensure a yearly health report of the drivers. “The biggest concern is deaths caused in road mishaps. I’m saddened to say that the number of deaths in road accidents is over 20,000 a year. We need to take measures to reduce it,” he said.

He asked the transport minister to link state transport corporation workshops with ITIs where youth can be skilled through training.

Lucknow, Varanasi among 4 UP cities to hold G20 events next year

Lucknow: Brand UP’ will get another chance to get featured on the world map, as four of its cities -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida and Agra – have been chosen to host events of the G20 summit which will be organised in India over a span of one year between December 2022 and December 2023. India will be in chair of the multilateral group next year. According to state government officials, various programmes would be organised during the summit. “Here is a golden opportunity to make the whole world aware of the potential of ‘New India’s New Uttar Pradesh’. We have planned things accordingly and systematically to showcase the cultural, spiritual, social, economic and industrial features of the state,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said while chairing a meeting over the issue recently.

