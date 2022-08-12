Arrests of Anubrata, Partha: BJP to take out march to Nabanna against 'corrupt' Mamata government

By PTI

KOLKATA: Upping the ante in the fight against the TMC, following the arrest of two of its leaders, the Bengal BJP has given the call for march to 'Nabanna' - the state secretariat - on September 7 in protest against the "corrupt" TMC regime.

Addressing a rally in Esplanade area here, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should "step down" following the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee and party leader Anubrata Mondal in corruption cases.

TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal was arrested by CBI for allegedly not cooperating in its probe in a cattle smuggling case on Thursday, just three weeks after the Enforcement Directorate picked up another heavyweight leader Partha Chatterjee in a school recruitment scam.

"The state is presently witnessing the most corrupt government since independence. Senior minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in School Service Commission scam, and another TMC leader, Anubrata Mondal, was held in a cattle smuggling case. The chief minister, being the head of the government and the party, must step down immediately," Majumdar said.

Chatterjee, who was arrested on July 23 by the ED in a school recruitment scam, was stripped of his cabinet portfolios and party posts within five days of his arrest.

He is presently in judicial custody.

Mondal has been remanded in 10-day custody of the CBI.

"We have decided to take out a march to Nabanna on September 7, seeking the resignation of the CM. The march will held in protest against the corrupt government of the state. Lakhs of people across the state will join the protest," he said.

Speaking at the programme, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the day is not far when the cabinet meeting of the West Bengal government will be held inside the jail compound.

"In near future, the top brass of the ruling TMC would be behind bars on corruption charges. The arrest of Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal is just the beginning; the party will lose many more wickets in the days to come," he said.

Reacting sharply to their comments, TMC MP Santanu Sen accused the saffron camp of trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state.

"The BJP, out of frustration in Bengal, is now trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state. Our party has made it very clear that it will not compromise on the issue of corruption or any wrongdoings," he said.

The TMC, during the day, took out protest rallies in various parts of the state, accusing the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) of acting as "frontal organizations" of the BJP at the Centre.

