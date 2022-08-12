Home Nation

Banda boat tragedy: Nearly 25 missing, 3 bodies fished out; search operation on 

Instructions have been issued to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund, the state government said.

Published: 12th August 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Search operation underway for missing people after a boat capsized in Yamuna river on Thursday evening. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

BANDA: Around 25 people are missing since the boat capsize in the Yamuna river here a day back and three bodies have so far been fished out, officials said on Friday.

NDRF and SDRF personnel were conducting a search operation, and divers have also been called in from Prayagraj to assist, they said.

At least three people, two women and a child, drowned in the tragic accident, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Banda, Vipin Mishra said.

On Thursday, police, however, said four bodies had been recovered. The boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district on Thursday when it capsized. Over 30 people were on it.

DIG Mishra told PTI on Friday that the incident took place in Samgara village under the Marka police station area of the district.

ALSO READ | Four drown, a dozen missing as boat capsizes in river Yamuna in Banda

"Divers on Thursday fished out three bodies, while 20-25 people are still missing," he said, adding some people swam to safety. SHO of Marka Hemraj Saroj said the incident took place around 4 pm. "Owing to high speed winds, the boat capsized near the border of Banda district," he said.

Citing eyewitnesses, the SHO said there were 40-45 passengers on the boat, of which around 15 swam to safety. The three dead were identified as Fulwa (50), Rajrani (45) and Kishan (7 months), the SHO informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed ministers Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad to reach the spot. Instructions have been issued to give financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the Disaster Relief Fund, the state government said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yamuna River NDRF
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp