Home Nation

Bhopal Diary

A roundup of interesting events from across Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 12th August 2022 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

tiranga

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Cong’s Tiranga Yatras in all 52 districts 
While the ruling BJP is working day and night for the success of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign across MP, the opposition Congress has come out with a three-pronged initiative to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence. The party is organising Adivasi Samman Mahotsava, Tiranga Samman Mahotsava and carrying out Tiranga Yatras in all 52 districts (with special focus on tribal belts) from Aug. 9-15. The initiative which was launched from Patalpani (Indore) by state party chief Kamal Nath is seeing similar initiatives in other parts by other leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, Vivek Tankha, Arun Yadav, Kantilal Bhuria and Suresh Pachouri.

Old graft case haunts new Bhopal mayor
Just a day after taking oath as the Bhopal mayor, BJP leader Malti Rai has got a notice from the divisional commissioner in a case pertaining to corruption in construction of cement concrete roads in Bhopal’s MP Nagar area in 2005. A total of 39 municipal councillors of that time, including Rai, were found involved in the case of corruption worth Rs 85 lakh. The then Lokayukta had recommended their disqualification and recovery of the amount from them, but the case remained shut  since then. Now the notice to Rai has prompted Congress to demand that she quit the post. Congress has also said the notice to her is the fallout of internal rift in BJP.

Poll debacle in some seats irks BJP cadre 
The ruling BJP has claimed victory in the district as well as Janpad panchayat polls in over 80% districts. However, in some districts, where the BJP lost, the cadre has blamed party leaders, including ministers, for sabotaging their poll prospects. In Dindori, the losing candidate Jyoti Dhurve (wife of ex-MP minister Omprakash Dhurve) has blamed Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste for the loss. In Harda, workers have blamed Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel for the debacle in three Janpad panchayats, while some in Damoh have alleged role of MP minister Gopal Bhargava and ex-minister Jayant Malaiya in the loss in panchayat head polls.

Anuraag Singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhopal Diary Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp