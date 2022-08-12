Bihar ministerial berths: Congress says Sonia has held talks, party's share will be 'respectable'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said discussions over ministerial berths in the Bihar government's cabinet expansion have taken place and the party's share would be "respectable".

Congress' AICC in-charge of Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das said he met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad here for the first time after the formation of the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar and held discussions with him.

He said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and had a discussion with her on the cabinet expansion.

Asked how many ministerial berths will the Congress get, Das said, "Whatever the number decided upon, you will get to know when the oath taking ceremony will take place. Whatever it will be, it will be respectable."

"Discussions have taken place with Congress president Sonia Gandhi," he added.

To another question about Congress MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths camping in Delhi, he said this was "natural" and that "wanting to be a minister is not such a bad thing".

Earlier, Congress sources had indicated that the party was likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar.

The cabinet, which at present comprises only Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.

Kumar and Yadav had taken oath on Wednesday, a day after the JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

