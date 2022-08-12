Home Nation

China blocks UN blacklist of JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother 

The proposal was moved by India, co-sponsored by the US, on August 10 to add Asghar to the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee list.

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar is believed to remain free in Pakistan, a latest US report on Terrorism said. (File | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China on Thursday again put a spanner in the works by blocking the UN the blacklisting of a proscribed terrorist, Abdul Rauf Asghar, citing technicalities. Asghar is the deputy chief of terror outfit Jaish-i-Mohammad and the younger brother of Masood Azhar. He has been involved in the planning and execution of many terror attacks, including the hijacking of Indian Airlines aircraft IC814 (1999) and the attacks on Parliament (2001) and an IAF base in Pathankot (2016).

“It is unfortunate that the sanctions committee has been prevented from playing its role due to political considerations. China’s action exposes its doublespeak and double standards when it comes to the international community’s shared battle against terror,’’ said sources. Such politically motivated actions by China, in nearly every listing of a Pak-based terrorist, undermine the entire sanctity of the working of the UNSC Committees.

The proposal was moved by India, co-sponsored by the US, on August 10 to add Asghar to the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee list. China placed it on technical hold, though 14 member states of the UN Security Council were supportive of the proposal. 

This is not the first time that China has obstructed the listing of terrorists in the 1267 committee. In June this year, China placed on hold a joint proposal by India and the US to place the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, Abdul Rehman Makki, on the sanctions list. Makki has been involved in raising funds as well as recruiting and radicalising youth to carry out attacks in India. 

