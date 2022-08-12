Home Nation

Congress, NCP miffed as Aghadi allies fight it out over opposition leader post

Balasaheb Thorat, who is also Congress’s legislative wing leader, sought to justify the party position saying the NCP already had the chairman’s post while Shiv Sena held the number two post. 

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan

The leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition currently ruling Maharashtra. (Express Illustrations)

MUMBAI: The Maha Vikas Aghadi the alliance of Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress appeared split over the appointment of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Congress has said that the Shiv Sena should have consulted it before nominating its MLC Ambadas Danve for the post. Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat, who is also the party’s legislative wing leader, sought to justify the party position saying the NCP already had the chairman’s post while the Shiv Sena held the number two post. “The Congress has thus staked its claim over the LoP post,” he said.

“The Sena did not consult us and submitted Danve’s name for the post of the Leader of Opposition to the Vidhan Bhavan. In an alliance, there should not be a communication gap. We will take it up with Uddhav Thackeray,” Thorat said. State party chief Nana Patole too justified the Congress party’s position on similar lines.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said that Sena should have spoken to his party leadership. “There should have been proper coordination between all the allies. The Congress leader had discussed the matter with us before submitting their candidate’s name, but the Shiv Sena did not consult us at all,” Patil said.

In the 78-member council, BJP has 24 MLCs, while the Shiv Sena has 12 members and the Congress and NCP have 10 each. As per the numbers, the party or alliance with the largest number of MLCs can get the chairman’s post while the second largest party gets the LoP post.

Ambadas Danve is a grassroots Shiv Sena leader from Aurangabad. He has remained steadfast in his loyalty to Uddhav in the face of a rebellion by five Shiv Sena MLAs from the region.

