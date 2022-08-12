Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand under police scanner for calling for boycott of tricolour campaign

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Yati Narsinghanand, a priest no stranger to controversies, has come under police scanner owing to the surfacing of a video in which he is seen boycotting the Union government's tricolour campaign and calling Hindus 'hypocrites.'

In a video that has been circulated widely, the priest of Devi Mandir of Dasna town, is seen questioning the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urging the people to boycott it.

Police said it is looking into the video and would take appropriate legal action accordingly.

In the video, Yati is heard saying that to manufacture flags on a mass scale, the government has given contract to a West bengal-based company that is owned by a Muslim person named Salauddin, and added that Hindus are the "biggest hypocrites in the world."

"When these people came in power they awarded government tenders to Muslims. The money which Hindus will pay to buy tricolour would be pocketed by a Muslim and that will be donated to 'Jihadis,''' he purportedly said in the video.

He sad that if Hindus want to save their coming generations from Muslim militants then they must boycott the tricolour campaign of BJP and prevent Muslims from financially benefitting from it.

He said that Hindus can hoist any old flag from their rooftops.

The video was released earlier this month but it came to light only in the past two days.

The campaign launched by the Union government would be run between August 13 and 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Police are observing Yati's video and action would be taken under the appropriate sections of law, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

