Home Nation

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand under police scanner for calling for boycott of tricolour campaign

The priest of Devi Mandir of Dasna town, is seen questioning the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urging the people to boycott it.

Published: 12th August 2022 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Yati Narsinghanand, a priest no stranger to controversies, has come under police scanner owing to the surfacing of a video in which he is seen boycotting the Union government's tricolour campaign and calling Hindus 'hypocrites.'

In a video that has been circulated widely, the priest of Devi Mandir of Dasna town, is seen questioning the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and urging the people to boycott it.

Police said it is looking into the video and would take appropriate legal action accordingly.

In the video, Yati is heard saying that to manufacture flags on a mass scale, the government has given contract to a West bengal-based company that is owned by a Muslim person named Salauddin, and added that Hindus are the "biggest hypocrites in the world."

"When these people came in power they awarded government tenders to Muslims. The money which Hindus will pay to buy tricolour would be pocketed by a Muslim and that will be donated to 'Jihadis,''' he purportedly said in the video.

He sad that if Hindus want to save their coming generations from Muslim militants then they must boycott the tricolour campaign of BJP and prevent Muslims from financially benefitting from it.

He said that Hindus can hoist any old flag from their rooftops.

The video was released earlier this month but it came to light only in the past two days.

The campaign launched by the Union government would be run between August 13 and 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

Police are observing Yati's video and action would be taken under the appropriate sections of law, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yati Narsinghanand Har Ghar Tiranga
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp