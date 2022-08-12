Current Omicron strains are 20-30% more infectious, says NTAGI's Dr NK Arora

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Amid rising COVID cases in the national capital and other States, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) will review the data of genomic surveillance of COVID variants on Friday, said sources.

The different strains of Omicron are circulating all over including the national capital, these strains are 20-30 per cent more infectious than the original Omicron virus.

"The current strains that are doing rounds all over are 20-30 per cent more infectious than Omicron sub-variants, but hospitalisation and deaths are still low," said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID working group National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

"These sub-variants are BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.75, BA.2.38, however, any surge in hospitalization or any disease severity has not been observed so far," said Dr Arora.

According to the bulletin issued on July 11 by INSACOG, Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. "BA.2.75 sub-variant has acquired more mutations in spike protein and other genes of the SARS-CoV-2 and it also mentioned that the variant is being closely monitored," he said.

INSACOG is jointly initiated by the Union Health Ministry of Health and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Delhi on Thursday reported 2,726 fresh COVID-19 cases and six fatalities in the last 24 hours. the positivity rate is currently at 14.38 per cent.

