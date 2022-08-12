Home Nation

Gujarat: 24 Pakistani refugees get Indian citizenship in Rajkot

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi handed over the citizenship certificates to 24 refugees, who had migrated to Rajkot city years ago from Pakistan, an official release said.

Published: 12th August 2022 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least 24 refugees, mostly Hindus, from Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship by the authorities in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Friday, an official said.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi handed over the citizenship certificates to 24 refugees, who had migrated to Rajkot city years ago from Pakistan, an official release said.

The refugees thanked Sanghavi at the event held at Rajkot collectorate for conferring them Indian citizenship when India is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Valbhai Namori, an elderly woman, could not hold back her tears, saying she had been waiting for this moment for several years and her patience and hard work had paid off.

Kesarben Shankarchand, a young woman pursuing her career in aviation sector, thanked the Indian government for the citizenship, the release stated.

"My family have been waiting for the last 16 years to get Indian citizenship. Though I am pursuing a course in the aviation sector, I was facing many issues because I was not an Indian citizen. Now, when I officially became an Indian citizen, I am confident of fulfilling my dreams" Kesarben told the minister.

The Central government has amended the Citizenship Act, which allows minorities from Pakistan to get citizenship in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian citizenship
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp