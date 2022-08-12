'I see shades of Vinoba Bhave's brilliance in you': PM in his farewell letter to Venkaiah Naidu

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lauding former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has always been a stickler for parliamentary discipline and traditions and that he knows his personal anguish and discomfort whenever there were unseemly disruptions or the dignity of the Parliament was lowered in any manner.

In a three-page farewell letter to Naidu, whose term as the vice president ended on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said, “Your energy is infectious. It can be seen in your wit and wisdom. Your one-liners are widely admired. Articulation has always been among your greatest strengths.” Recalling Naidu’s strengths, Modi said from the small lanes of Nellore to the vice-presidency, yours has been an outstanding and inspiring journey.

“I know of your personal anguish and discomfort whenever there were unseemly disruptions or the dignity of the Parliament was lowered in any manner. Whenever you spoke about it, there was deep pain in your voice, conveying your worry for the long-term future of our nation and the vibrancy of the Parliament,” he said.

Mentioning the key legislation passed during his tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, the PM said: “In the five years gone by, several historic bills have been passed and you will certainly look back at them with satisfaction. I am sure the legislations on Articles 370 and 35(A) (relating to abrogation of certain sections of Article 370), which were first tabled in the Rajya Sabha, would have made you very proud.”

Recalling Naidu's tenure in the BJP organisation, the prime minister said it has also been memorable.

Recalling Naidu’s tenure in the BJP organisation, the prime minister said it has also been memorable.

“As the vice president, your objective understanding of governance issues combined with your extensive ministerial experience and legislative knowledge was extremely enriching. You viewed every subject from the prism of ‘Nation First’ and then gave your views,” Modi recalled.

The writings of Vinoba Bhave have always impressed him, the Prime Minister said. “He (Bhave) knew how to present things in a crisp manner using the most suitable words. Whenever I hear you, I see shades of the same brilliance. You have the ability to mesmerise an audience and convey things in a simple manner,” Modi told Naidu.

