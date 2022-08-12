Home Nation

Jharkhand: IIT (ISM) develops portable hydrokinetic turbines which generates green energy

According to the IIT (ISM) professors, they have developed seven such models of Hydrokinetic Turbines, out of which, the patent application for one has already been filed.

Published: 12th August 2022 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

These Hydrokinetic Turbines, driven by the flowing water, are the cheapest and simplest Hydraulic Turbines which deliver Green Energy. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To deal with the power crisis, the Dhanbad-based premiere tech cradle -- IIT (ISM) has developed a portable Hydrokinetic Turbine which can serve as a source of green energy.

According to the IIT (ISM) professors, they have developed seven such models of Hydrokinetic Turbines, out of which, the patent application for one has already been filed.

As these Hydrokinetic Turbines, driven by the flowing water, are the cheapest and simplest Hydraulic Turbines which deliver Green Energy without any adverse effect on the environment.

These Hydrokinetic Turbines, according to professors, can be developed using equipments like, turbine, housing/frame, bearing, alternator/generator and battery in a short span of two days.

“The Turbines have special significance for a state like Jharkhand where plenty of water resources are available,” said Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department, Shibayan Sarkar, who is also the Vice Chairperson of Career Development Centre (PG/PhD). 

Altogether seven such models of Hydrokinetic Turbines have already been developed by the Institute out of which the patent application for one has also been filed, he added.

Further elaborating the features of Hydrokinetic Turbine, Professor Sarkar said, “The Hydrokinetic Turbines are cost-effective and a turbine of 1 KW capacity can be developed at a cost Rs 2 lakh” adding that the cost increases gradually as per the increase in the capacity of turbines. Though a turbine can be developed in a short span of time of two days, but its installation may take a few months, he added.

“The turbines have been developed in the Fluid Mechanics and Fluid Machine Laboratory of Mechanical Engineering Department of the Institute as part of a project funded by SERB,” Sarkar divulged further. The model has been developed on a laboratory scale and they will provide the design for the same to the relevant persons/organizations by developing the same on a commercial scale, he added.

“Since, small hydropower are considered one of the futures leading contributors of renewable energy and is also quite useful for off grid areas, so we aim to spread awareness about Hydrokinetic Turbines among the youth as an alternate source of energy,” said Professor Sarkar. 

At a time when overdependence on thermal power is under serious reconsideration in view of the limited stock of coal, they have come up with a solution to the problem by developing a portable Hydrokinetic Turbine, which can serve as a source of green energy, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT (ISM) Hydrokinetic Turbine
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp