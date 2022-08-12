Jharkhand: IIT (ISM) develops portable hydrokinetic turbines which generates green energy

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: To deal with the power crisis, the Dhanbad-based premiere tech cradle -- IIT (ISM) has developed a portable Hydrokinetic Turbine which can serve as a source of green energy.

According to the IIT (ISM) professors, they have developed seven such models of Hydrokinetic Turbines, out of which, the patent application for one has already been filed.

As these Hydrokinetic Turbines, driven by the flowing water, are the cheapest and simplest Hydraulic Turbines which deliver Green Energy without any adverse effect on the environment.

These Hydrokinetic Turbines, according to professors, can be developed using equipments like, turbine, housing/frame, bearing, alternator/generator and battery in a short span of two days.

“The Turbines have special significance for a state like Jharkhand where plenty of water resources are available,” said Associate Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department, Shibayan Sarkar, who is also the Vice Chairperson of Career Development Centre (PG/PhD).

Altogether seven such models of Hydrokinetic Turbines have already been developed by the Institute out of which the patent application for one has also been filed, he added.

Further elaborating the features of Hydrokinetic Turbine, Professor Sarkar said, “The Hydrokinetic Turbines are cost-effective and a turbine of 1 KW capacity can be developed at a cost Rs 2 lakh” adding that the cost increases gradually as per the increase in the capacity of turbines. Though a turbine can be developed in a short span of time of two days, but its installation may take a few months, he added.

“The turbines have been developed in the Fluid Mechanics and Fluid Machine Laboratory of Mechanical Engineering Department of the Institute as part of a project funded by SERB,” Sarkar divulged further. The model has been developed on a laboratory scale and they will provide the design for the same to the relevant persons/organizations by developing the same on a commercial scale, he added.

“Since, small hydropower are considered one of the futures leading contributors of renewable energy and is also quite useful for off grid areas, so we aim to spread awareness about Hydrokinetic Turbines among the youth as an alternate source of energy,” said Professor Sarkar.

At a time when overdependence on thermal power is under serious reconsideration in view of the limited stock of coal, they have come up with a solution to the problem by developing a portable Hydrokinetic Turbine, which can serve as a source of green energy, he added.

