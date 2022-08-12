Home Nation

Lumpy skin disease: Punjab to procure 3.3 lakh more doses of goat pox vaccine

Published: 12th August 2022 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 11:13 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Friday said it will procure 3.3 lakh more doses of goat pox vaccine to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The decision was taken by the Group of Ministers (GoM) formed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the effective monitoring and prevention of the disease in the state.

During a meeting here, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed officials to procure 3.33 lakh more doses of goat pox vaccine from approved veterinary research institutes and distribute them in all districts to ensure no hindrance in the vaccination drive.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally monitoring the situation and daily taking report of the ongoing relief operations in the state," the two ministers said during the meeting, according to an official statement.

While reviewing the vaccination drive, the ministers directed that the vaccination drive should be intensified and the target doubled to 50,000 per day besides ensuring that the doses are given for free.

So far, more than 1.30 lakh cattle have been vaccinated in the state, they said.

The ministers also directed senior officials of concerned departments to issue instructions to the district officials for providing calcium, vitamin and other necessary medicines for the animals.

They told them to ensure that the guidelines regarding the prohibition of entry of livestock from other states into Punjab and holding of animal fairs should be followed till the disease is contained.

The GoM also reviewed the activities related to spraying of mosquito repellent in the state.

Lumpy skin disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects.

It leads to the formation of nodes on the animal's skin or hide that look like lumps.

The ministers said to shun the practice of throwing carcasses of dead animals in the open, the government has issued funds to the block development and panchayat officers besides directing them to arrange machines to ensure the burial of dead cattle.

Bhullar also said consuming the milk of an affected animal is not harmful it is properly boiled.

