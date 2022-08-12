Pavan Varma quits Trinamool, party says move won't have any impact

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, nearly nine months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined TMC in November last year in the presence of Banerjee during her visit to the national capital.

"Dear @MamataOfficial Ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma," he tweeted.

Varma was appointed TMC national vice-president and spokesperson in December 2021.

However, after the formation of the new office bearers' committee in February this year, he was not given any formal post in the party.

Repeated calls to contact him went unanswered.

The TMC, however, declined to attach much importance to Varma quitting the party, contending that it won't have any impact.

"He was a diplomat who joined the JD(U) and was sent to the Rajya Sabha. After he was denied a second term, he left the party and joined the TMC. Maybe he aspired to get an RS berth from the TMC. As it did not happen, he has now decided to quit," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said.

Roy, without naming anyone, added: "Those who come up from the grassroots are the ones committed to the party unlike those who come from other fields."

Varma's joining was perceived to be a part of TMC's national expansion plans, which fell flat following its flop show in the Goa assembly polls and the Tripura civic elections.

KOLKATA: Former Rajya Sabha MP Pavan K Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, nearly nine months after joining the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined TMC in November last year in the presence of Banerjee during her visit to the national capital. "Dear @MamataOfficial Ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma," he tweeted. Varma was appointed TMC national vice-president and spokesperson in December 2021. However, after the formation of the new office bearers' committee in February this year, he was not given any formal post in the party. Repeated calls to contact him went unanswered. The TMC, however, declined to attach much importance to Varma quitting the party, contending that it won't have any impact. "He was a diplomat who joined the JD(U) and was sent to the Rajya Sabha. After he was denied a second term, he left the party and joined the TMC. Maybe he aspired to get an RS berth from the TMC. As it did not happen, he has now decided to quit," senior TMC MP Sougata Roy said. Roy, without naming anyone, added: "Those who come up from the grassroots are the ones committed to the party unlike those who come from other fields." Varma's joining was perceived to be a part of TMC's national expansion plans, which fell flat following its flop show in the Goa assembly polls and the Tripura civic elections.