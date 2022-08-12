Home Nation

'PM should address nation to spell out reasons for him not taking on China': Rahul

Published: 12th August 2022 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Questioning the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eastern Ladakh military standoff, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he should address the nation and spell out the reasons for him not taking on China on the border issue.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, he asked why the prime minister was not keeping the interests of people supreme, remained silent on China and resorted to import of polyester for the national tricolour after ignoring the pride of India -- the khadi.

He also questioned why imports from China were rising at a time when Chinese infiltrations on the border were on the rise.

"How will the prime minister, who has struck a deal with China on the tricolour, see the infiltration of China! A true patriot is one who does not let any harm come to his country. A true patriot is one who fights to protect every inch of the country. A true servant of the nation is one who is dedicated to uphold the dignity and pride of his motherland," he said.

"China has dared to occupy our country's borders. Before coming to power, the prime minister, who promised to show 'laal aankh' (red eye or stern response) to China, has bowed before China for the last eight years. The prime minister does not even utter the word 'China'," Gandhi said in the post.

He also asked what are the reasons for the prime minister, who is elected by people, not keeping the interests of people supreme and deciding to remain silent on the matter of China.

"The prime minister should address the country and spell out his reasons. Every citizen will support him for India's honour but only when it is about Mother India," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the prime minister on the issue of border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

