Tiranga installed at 150 heritage sites will remain unfurled permanently

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian national flag being installed at 150 heritage sites under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) across states as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the commemoration of 75 years of Independence, will become permanent fixtures. After recommendations from circles (sub offices), the Survey selected historical structures, which are also being illuminated in tricolour on this Independence Day.

The officials, privy to the development, said that illuminations are being placed just for three days along with ‘Har Ghar Tiranaga’ (Tricolour at each house) starting August 13 but the Indian tricolour would remain permanently at the sites. “Final touches are being given. The director general V Vidyawati is personally monitoring the arrangements and holding meetings with the concerned officials.

As of now, there are no directions for the removal of the flags from heritage sites after the hoisting ceremony on August 15. The flag masts being installed or already installed are not temporary in nature. Or the tricolour will be kept flying at least till the culmination of AKAM-August 2023,” said officials.

While all major significant ASI-protected buildings will be dazzling in specially designed three-colour lights on the occasion, the 17th-century tomb of the Mughal royal couple, Taj Mahal, receives maximum tourist footfall in the country, has been deliberately left out. The officials said that illumination at the marble tomb attracts insects and their excreta damages the stone hence the world-famous monument was not added to the list of sites for illumination.

“Taj Mahal was probably artificially illuminated for the first time for Yanni’s musical concert in 1997, which took place on the Yamuna bank behind the monument. It was noticed that lights attract a lot of insects the next morning.

They caused pigmentation on the marble surface. After that the Centre also explored possibilities of light up the Taj Mahal at night; a study was conducted after which the idea was dropped. The same issue was also discussed in 2015 when high-mast security lights were installed there,” said an official.

