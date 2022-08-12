Home Nation

Umesh Kolhe killing: Tenth person arrested in Amravati pharmacist murder

Shaikh Shakeel (28), the accused, was a resident of Imamnagar, Lalkhadi in Amravati, an official statement said.

Police personnel deployed to maintain law and order after the killing of chemist Umesh Kolh on June 21, in Amravati, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a tenth accused in connection with the murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in eastern Maharashtra's Amravati city in June.

During the investigation his "active role" in the murder conspiracy came to light, it said.

Kolhe (54) was murdered in Amravati on the night of June 21, allegedly for sharing a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

The incident took place a week before the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for a similar reason.

