18 Madhya Pradesh villages vacated amid seepage from dam

Anurag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least 18 villages in two districts of western Madhya Pradesh have been vacated following seepage in an under-construction dam on Karam river.

The dam, being built for four years at an estimated cost of Rs 304 crore in Dharampuri area of Dhar district, promises to aid irrigation of 10,500 hectare area in 50-plus villages of Dhar and adjoining districts.

The traffic on the neighbouring Agra-Mumbai Highway connecting Indore with Khalghat, too, is being regulated.

The seepage, which was spotted on Thursday evening, reportedly happened due to the recent spell of heavy rains. “A committee has been constituted to probe how the seepage happened in the under-construction dam in its first spell of heavy rain only. The committee will submit its report within three days,” MP water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said on Friday.

According to Dr Pawan Sharma, Indore divisional commissioner, “The seepage started on Thursday causing erosion of a part of the black soil on one side of the dam. Efforts are underway for controlled release of water to reduce pressure on the dam. First rains are always tricky and actually come as the real test for any dam. Our priority is to take rescue measures and 18 villages (six in Khargone and 12 in Dhar district) have been vacated.”

According to official sources, the 18 villages house around 30,000-40,000 people. Two IAF helicopters and an Army column have been kept on stand-by in case of any emergency.

The opposition Congress alleged that seepage and cracks in the under-construction dam expose rampant corruption.

“Right from the beginning of the project, local residents and public representatives had been complaining about corruption and faulty construction. But complaints were ignored,” state Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted.

BHOPAL: At least 18 villages in two districts of western Madhya Pradesh have been vacated following seepage in an under-construction dam on Karam river. The dam, being built for four years at an estimated cost of Rs 304 crore in Dharampuri area of Dhar district, promises to aid irrigation of 10,500 hectare area in 50-plus villages of Dhar and adjoining districts. The traffic on the neighbouring Agra-Mumbai Highway connecting Indore with Khalghat, too, is being regulated. The seepage, which was spotted on Thursday evening, reportedly happened due to the recent spell of heavy rains. “A committee has been constituted to probe how the seepage happened in the under-construction dam in its first spell of heavy rain only. The committee will submit its report within three days,” MP water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said on Friday. According to Dr Pawan Sharma, Indore divisional commissioner, “The seepage started on Thursday causing erosion of a part of the black soil on one side of the dam. Efforts are underway for controlled release of water to reduce pressure on the dam. First rains are always tricky and actually come as the real test for any dam. Our priority is to take rescue measures and 18 villages (six in Khargone and 12 in Dhar district) have been vacated.” According to official sources, the 18 villages house around 30,000-40,000 people. Two IAF helicopters and an Army column have been kept on stand-by in case of any emergency. The opposition Congress alleged that seepage and cracks in the under-construction dam expose rampant corruption. “Right from the beginning of the project, local residents and public representatives had been complaining about corruption and faulty construction. But complaints were ignored,” state Congress chief Kamal Nath tweeted.