Home Nation

18 Madhya Pradesh villages vacated amid seepage from dam

At least 18 villages in two districts of western Madhya Pradesh have been vacated following seepage in an under-construction dam on Karam river.

Published: 13th August 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Karam river

The dam being built in Dharampuri area of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh develops seepage | Express

By Anurag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least 18 villages in two districts of western Madhya Pradesh have been vacated following seepage in an under-construction dam on Karam river.

The dam, being built for four years at an estimated cost of Rs 304 crore in Dharampuri area of Dhar district, promises to aid irrigation of 10,500 hectare area in 50-plus villages of Dhar and adjoining districts.

The traffic on the neighbouring Agra-Mumbai Highway connecting Indore with Khalghat, too, is being regulated.

The seepage, which was spotted on Thursday evening, reportedly happened due to the recent spell of heavy rains. “A committee has been constituted to probe how the seepage happened in the under-construction dam in its first spell of heavy rain only. The committee will submit its report within three days,” MP water resources minister Tulsi Silawat said on Friday.

According to Dr Pawan Sharma, Indore divisional commissioner, “The seepage started on Thursday causing erosion of a part of the black soil on one side of the dam. Efforts are underway for controlled release of water to reduce pressure on the dam. First rains are always tricky and actually come as the real test for any dam. Our priority is to take rescue measures and 18 villages (six in Khargone and 12 in Dhar district) have been vacated.”

According to official sources, the 18 villages house around 30,000-40,000 people. Two IAF helicopters and an Army column have been kept on stand-by in case of any emergency.

The opposition Congress alleged that seepage and cracks in the under-construction dam expose rampant corruption.

“Right from the beginning of the project, local residents and public representatives had been complaining about corruption and faulty construction. But complaints were ignored,” state Congress chief  Kamal Nath tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karam river Madhya Pradesh villages
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp