After Deepawali, Shivraj celebrates Raksha Bandhan with COVID orphans

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan at his residence in Bhopal on Friday with children who lost their parents to killer COVID-19 virus.

After Diwali in 2021, this was the second festival which was celebrated by the CM with the COVID-orphaned children. The memorable meeting where kids performed cultural programmes was titled 'Meri Rakhi Shivraj Mama ke Ghar.'

“It’s my resolve that we’ll not allow the word orphan to remain in the state. Children, never consider you’re alone. There have been many great people in the world who lost their parents in their childhood and faced many difficulties, but they did not give up. Facing difficulties in life, they made achievements and established their name, work and thoughts,” Chouhan said while interacting with the children.

Children being benefited under Mukhya Mantri Covid Bal Kalyan Yojana, Bal Niketan, SOS Village, Aarushi Balika Grih, Paschatvarti Grih and Nitya Seva Society participated in the programme.

While motivating the children who were waving the national tricolour, the CM said “You can do great things. Let us decide what we have to do. I believe that by making continuous efforts in the direction of what a person decides, he becomes successful in achieving the goal according to his wish. Read and play diligently. Every person must have some talent, recognise it and try to improve it continuously.”

Referring to the lines from former PM Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s poem “Koshish Karane Waalon Kee Kabhee Haar Nahin Hotee,” Chouhan said that children should never be discouraged, read, write, move ahead, and bring laurels to the family and the state.

Children tied Rakhi on the CM’s hand and CM presented gifts to all the children. He had lunch with all the children and posed for group photos. He also motivated the children to participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 August.

It was told in the programme that Vendatu Group will provide education to 100 needy children of Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen through an online app. Chouhan also interacted virtually with the children of Balaghat, Jabalpur, Indore, Shivpuri districts.

