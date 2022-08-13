Home Nation

Arrests of Partha, Anubrata: Trinamool students' wing protests against ED, CBI with caged parrots

Around 500 Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) members protested with posters, placards, and parrots with 'ED and CBI' written on their cage.

Published: 13th August 2022 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Activists of Trinamool Congress (TMC) stage a protest against central agencies ED and CBI, outside BJP office in Kolkata, Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Members of TMC students' wing demonstrated near the BJP state headquarters in central Kolkata on Saturday, protesting against the "use" of ED and CBI against political opponents.

Around 500 Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) members protested with posters, placards, and parrots with "ED and CBI" written on their cage.

"We have nothing against the ongoing investigations against former state minister Partha Chatterjee who has also been suspended from the party. If charges are proved against Anubrata Mondal, let him be punished as well. But, why there is no action against BJP leaders who have amassed huge wealth," said TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee.

"Why is the ED not raiding the homes of such BJP leaders?" he asked.

Pointing to the caged parrots, another TMCP leader said they symbolise how ED and CBI have been "imprisoned" by the BJP to "harass" its political opponents.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said such antics will not yield any result.

"In the coming days, more TMC leaders will be in the net of CBI and ED," he claimed.

A team of doctors from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday visited the Presidency Correctional Home and conducted a health check-up of jailed former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a senior official said.

The now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader has been complaining of back and leg ache since the last few days, he said.

The team comprising eight doctors advised Chatterjee a set of exercises and a specific diet to control his blood sugar level, the official said.

Presidency Jail Medical Officer Pranab Ghosh had earlier filed a report, stating that doctors there would not be able to treat "so many health complications" of the former minister.

The report was forwarded to the chief secretariat following which the decision to send a team of doctors was taken, the official said.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a multi-crore school jobs scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Chatra Parishad BJP CBI ED Trinamool Partha Chatterjee Anubrata Mondal
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp