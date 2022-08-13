Arrests of Partha, Anubrata: Trinamool students' wing protests against ED, CBI with caged parrots

By PTI

KOLKATA: Members of TMC students' wing demonstrated near the BJP state headquarters in central Kolkata on Saturday, protesting against the "use" of ED and CBI against political opponents.

Around 500 Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) members protested with posters, placards, and parrots with "ED and CBI" written on their cage.

"We have nothing against the ongoing investigations against former state minister Partha Chatterjee who has also been suspended from the party. If charges are proved against Anubrata Mondal, let him be punished as well. But, why there is no action against BJP leaders who have amassed huge wealth," said TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee.

"Why is the ED not raiding the homes of such BJP leaders?" he asked.

Pointing to the caged parrots, another TMCP leader said they symbolise how ED and CBI have been "imprisoned" by the BJP to "harass" its political opponents.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said such antics will not yield any result.

"In the coming days, more TMC leaders will be in the net of CBI and ED," he claimed.

A team of doctors from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday visited the Presidency Correctional Home and conducted a health check-up of jailed former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a senior official said.

The now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader has been complaining of back and leg ache since the last few days, he said.

The team comprising eight doctors advised Chatterjee a set of exercises and a specific diet to control his blood sugar level, the official said.

Presidency Jail Medical Officer Pranab Ghosh had earlier filed a report, stating that doctors there would not be able to treat "so many health complications" of the former minister.

The report was forwarded to the chief secretariat following which the decision to send a team of doctors was taken, the official said.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a multi-crore school jobs scam.

KOLKATA: Members of TMC students' wing demonstrated near the BJP state headquarters in central Kolkata on Saturday, protesting against the "use" of ED and CBI against political opponents. Around 500 Trinamool Chatra Parishad (TMCP) members protested with posters, placards, and parrots with "ED and CBI" written on their cage. "We have nothing against the ongoing investigations against former state minister Partha Chatterjee who has also been suspended from the party. If charges are proved against Anubrata Mondal, let him be punished as well. But, why there is no action against BJP leaders who have amassed huge wealth," said TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharjee. "Why is the ED not raiding the homes of such BJP leaders?" he asked. Pointing to the caged parrots, another TMCP leader said they symbolise how ED and CBI have been "imprisoned" by the BJP to "harass" its political opponents. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said such antics will not yield any result. "In the coming days, more TMC leaders will be in the net of CBI and ED," he claimed. A team of doctors from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Saturday visited the Presidency Correctional Home and conducted a health check-up of jailed former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, a senior official said. The now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader has been complaining of back and leg ache since the last few days, he said. The team comprising eight doctors advised Chatterjee a set of exercises and a specific diet to control his blood sugar level, the official said. Presidency Jail Medical Officer Pranab Ghosh had earlier filed a report, stating that doctors there would not be able to treat "so many health complications" of the former minister. The report was forwarded to the chief secretariat following which the decision to send a team of doctors was taken, the official said. Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a multi-crore school jobs scam.