As Covid cases surge, Punjab government makes face masks mandatory

The wearing of masks shall be ensured in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places.

Published: 13th August 2022 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHANDIGARH:  In view of a spurt in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government on Saturday made the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, officials said.

The advisory was issued by the state home affairs and justice department to all divisional, deputy commissioners, zonal inspector general of police, commissioners of police and civil surgeons in the state.

It has been observed that many people are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour, specially wearing of masks, according to the advisory.

"Further, the number of Covid positive cases, positivity rate and hospitalisation are showing an upward trend," it said.

The wearing of masks shall be ensured in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, and public places for the prevention of further spread of the virus well-being of every individual, it said.

Covid-appropriate behaviour like social distancing, respiratory etiquette and no spitting in public places must be followed, it further said.

Anyone having symptoms of COVID-19 must get tested and follow the established protocol, it added.

All hospitals, labs, collection centres offering testing for COVID-19 should upload details of tests, including positive and negative results, on COVA Portal of the state government and also intimate the respective district and state COVID-19 cell, it said.

It further said those due for the second dose and precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine must take them at the earliest.

