Chhattisgarh: Civic contract labourer electrocuted while setting up Tricolour in Koriya
The incident took place at Pratiksha bus stand in the morning when the deceased, identified as Suman Tigga, was erecting the national flag on a mast along with another labourer.
Published: 13th August 2022 03:52 PM | Last Updated: 13th August 2022 03:52 PM | A+A A-
KORBA: A 36-year-old contract labourer with the local civic body was electrocuted on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district while erecting the Tricolour as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a police official said.
The incident took place at Pratiksha bus stand in the morning when the deceased, identified as Suman Tigga, was erecting the national flag on a mast along with another labourer, said Manendragarh Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Kurre.
"His colleague Ramkripal Singh (35) suffered injuries and is hospitalised. A group of labourers protested the death of Tigga. The situation was brought under control after Rs 1 lakh was paid as compensation to the deceased's kin," the SDOP said.