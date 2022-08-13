Chhattisgarh: Civic contract labourer electrocuted while setting up Tricolour in Koriya 

By PTI

KORBA: A 36-year-old contract labourer with the local civic body was electrocuted on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district while erecting the Tricolour as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, a police official said.

The incident took place at Pratiksha bus stand in the morning when the deceased, identified as Suman Tigga, was erecting the national flag on a mast along with another labourer, said Manendragarh Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rakesh Kurre.

"His colleague Ramkripal Singh (35) suffered injuries and is hospitalised. A group of labourers protested the death of Tigga. The situation was brought under control after Rs 1 lakh was paid as compensation to the deceased's kin," the SDOP said.

