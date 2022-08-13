Coast Guard rescues five crew members of swiss yacht Porrima

Home Nation

The yacht on its passage from UAE to Maldives, arrived off Mandwa, Mumbai for shelter on 28 June 22, to undertake necessary repairs for continuing its further passage to Maldives.

ICG co-ordinated with Juhu airfield and launched Coast Guard (CG) Helicopters for rescue operations

ICG co-ordinated with Juhu airfield and launched Coast Guard (CG) Helicopters for rescue operations. (Photo | Coast Guard)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday rescued five crew members from a distressed Switzerland flag yacht Porrima, at Mandwa off Alibagh, south of Mumbai. The rescue operations involved joint operation of its surface air assets. The yacht on its passage from UAE to Maldives, arrived off Mandwa, Mumbai for shelter on 28 June 22, to undertake necessary repairs for continuing its further passage to Maldives. 

The ICG said, “In dark hours of 12 August 22, the yacht had raised a MAYDAY (an internationally recognised distress call) request due to fire in its battery compartment.” 

In response to the SOS call “Indian Coast Guard diverted Fast Patrol Vessel ICGS Agrim for the rescue operation. The ICG ship arrived in the vicinity of the yacht within an hour while braving the heavy weather,” added Coast Guard.

However, the yacht drifted towards the shallow water and reported heavy flooding along with fire onboard. Considering the imminent threat of sinking of the yacht and proximity of shallow water along with heavy weather, ICG co-ordinated with Juhu airfield and launched Coast Guard (CG) Helicopters at first light on Friday.

ICGS Agrim continuously maintained the vicinity of the yacht to motivate the crew and render necessary guidance for emergency evacuation by CG Helo. CG Helo successfully rescued all five crew including four foreign nationals in a short span during heavy rain and strong winds. The crew were safely shifted to Thal Knob helipad and handed over to the police for further necessary management.

"All the crew is safe and has been shifted to hospital for check up," said Coast Guard.

