Construction of Ram temple to be over by December next year: Champat Rai 

Published: 13th August 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Temple Ayodhya. (File Photo)

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year.

People will be able to have a glimpse of Ram Lalla at the grand temple then, he said at a function held to mark Raksha Bandhan on Friday.

"Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.

The construction work is going on at a good pace and the temple will be ready for 'darshan' by devotees in December 2023, he added.

Rai claimed not iron is not being used in the construction work and the design of the temple is such that people will be amazed by it. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust that has been set up by the Centre for the construction of the temple.

TAGS
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction
