Home Nation

Delhi: Man wanted in Jahangirpuri violence case arrested 

Sheikh Sikandar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was absconding since the violence in April and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, a police official said.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A 38-year-old man wanted in the Jahangirpuri violence case was arrested in northwest Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Sheikh Sikandar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was absconding since the violence in April and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, a police official said.

Police on Saturday got information about the presence of a person in the Jahangirpuri area who is suspected to be involved in the violence.

A trap was laid and Sikander was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. Sikandar is also named in a murder case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station earlier, the DCP said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to the police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jahangirpuri DCP Hanuman Jayanti violence Sheikh Sikandar Cash Reward
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp