Delhi: Man wanted in Jahangirpuri violence case arrested 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old man wanted in the Jahangirpuri violence case was arrested in northwest Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Sheikh Sikandar, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was absconding since the violence in April and a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on his arrest, a police official said.

Police on Saturday got information about the presence of a person in the Jahangirpuri area who is suspected to be involved in the violence.

A trap was laid and Sikander was nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. Sikandar is also named in a murder case registered at the Jahangirpuri police station earlier, the DCP said.

Special Staff of North-West District arrested a notorious criminal Sheikh Sikandar, who was involved in Jahangirpuri riots and a cash reward of Rs 25000 was announced on his arrest by Delhi Police Commissioner: Delhi Police

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

According to the police, there was pelting of stones and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

