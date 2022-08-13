Ex-Nitish aide Pavan Varma leaves Trinamool Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A couple of days after Nitish Kumar-led JD-U went into a political formation with RJD-led Mahagatvandhan, noted author and former diplomat turned politician Pavan K Varma sprang a surprise on Friday by tendering his resignation from the All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC).

Taking to Twitter, Varma wrote to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee: “Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards.”

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Varma resigned from the Trinamool Congress less than a year after joining the party inspired by the political ideologies of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee whom he had described as a strong leader with all qualities to lead the nation as Prime Minister.

