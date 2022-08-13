GFP demands probe by Central agencies into rotting of tur dal during pandemic

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Saturday alleged that 241 tons of tur Dal which the state government had procured during the coronavirus pandemic was left to rot in godowns and demanded a probe by Central agencies.

Sardesai said GFP has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention and ordering an inquiry.

"241 tonnes of Tur Dal procured by the state civil supplies department was left to rot in the godowns by the Goa government when people were struggling to get essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic times," Sardesai alleged.

He said Tur Dal was procured in the year 2020 when the globe was reeling under the pandemic.

The GFP chief also demanded a white paper on the purchase of food grains during the pandemic.

When contacted, former Civil Supplies Minister Govind Gaude said the state government has already initiated an inquiry into the rotting of Tur Dal.

"I had written to chief minister Pramod Sawant asking for the inquiry into the episode. We have to wait for the inquiry report," he added.

