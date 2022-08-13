GIS mapping of national highways runs into roadblock

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The project initiated for GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping of the entire network of national highways is stuck as states and Border Road Organisation (BRO) are yet to submit details of ongoing highway development work under their jurisdiction.

The ministry of road transport and highways on Thursday issued a fresh reminder to state governments, union territory (UT) administrations, and BRO asking them to provide requisite details along with accurate longitude and latitude mentioned in detailed project reports (DPRs) urgently.

With the Centre revamping the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, the ministry asked the state governments and concerned agencies to upload details of alignments and mapping on the portal after validation. Last month, the ministry wrote to all concerned officials to ‘accord top priority’ to request seeking details so that the validation of highway alignments could be concluded by July 31.

“The process of validation of alignments on geographic information system (GIS) platform of PM Gati Shakti portal is still in progress as information pertaining to NHs with the state governments are not fully made available and no information pertaining to highways with BRO has been received so far,” officials said.

The note sent on Thursday requested all highway development government agencies including National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to give directions to all field units for needful action, pro-active support to the ministry’s regional offices with regard to the matter.

The mapping is being done by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), Gandhi Nagar. GIS maps contain integrated location data like presence of a facility or structure at site descriptive information.

According to the officials, GIS mapping of the entire network of NHs is one of the most important requirements for planning, execution and monitoring of NHs network.

New ministry notification issues to states, BRO

