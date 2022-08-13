Kashmir to get first multiplex in September

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is set to get its first-ever multiplex next month. The 520-seat INOX facility will have three auditoriums. “Seats will be distributed equally among the auditoria,” the multiplex owner, Vikas Dhar, told this newspaper.

The multiplex is coming up at Shivpora in Srinagar, which is a highly secured area. “In the first phase, we would open two auditoriums, in which films will be shown simultaneously. Later, we would open the third hall, a gaming zone and food court,” Dhar said. All the employees will be recruited locally.

Theatres in Kashmir were shut in 1990 after the eruption of militancy.

Srinagar alone had about 10 cinema halls then, including Firdaus, Shiraz, Naaz and Neelum.

SRINAGAR: Kashmir is set to get its first-ever multiplex next month. The 520-seat INOX facility will have three auditoriums. “Seats will be distributed equally among the auditoria,” the multiplex owner, Vikas Dhar, told this newspaper. The multiplex is coming up at Shivpora in Srinagar, which is a highly secured area. “In the first phase, we would open two auditoriums, in which films will be shown simultaneously. Later, we would open the third hall, a gaming zone and food court,” Dhar said. All the employees will be recruited locally. Theatres in Kashmir were shut in 1990 after the eruption of militancy. Srinagar alone had about 10 cinema halls then, including Firdaus, Shiraz, Naaz and Neelum.