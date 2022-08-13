Home Nation

Meat thrown at UP Shiva temple: Police arrest main accused 

Taking action, the government transferred the then District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Srivastava and Talgram police station in-charge Hari Shyam Singh.

Published: 13th August 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

KANNAUJ: Police here said they have arrested the main accused behind the dumping of meat at a temple in Talgram town, an incident that had led to communal tensions last month.

Chanchal Tripathi lured a butcher with Rs 10,000 and got the meat thrown in the Shiva temple as he was not on good terms with the then SHO Hari Shyam Singh and wanted to settle scores by getting him removed, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said.

On July 16, communal tensions flared up after the piece of meat was found in the temple. Wooden kiosks belonging to a community were burnt down. Police have so far arrested 17 people in this case.

After the arrest of Mansoor Kasai, who is a butcher, the whole sequence of events came to light, police said. Mansoor told police that Chanchal Tripathi, a resident of Ranwa village, had asked him to keep the pieces of meat in the temple.

He had offered him Rs 10,000.

Chanchal Tripathi had a rift with Hari Shyam Singh, the station in charge of Talgram, and wanted that strict action be taken against him, Mansoor told police.

Taking action, the government transferred the then District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Srivastava and Talgram police station in-charge Hari Shyam Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talgram Communal tensions Kunwar Anupam Singh
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp