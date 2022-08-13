Home Nation

MP cop booked in Jabalpur for beating nine-year-old boy; video goes viral

The incident took place in Ranjhi police station limits and the SAF 6th Battalion constable has been identified as Ashok Thapa, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddarth Bahuguna.

Published: 13th August 2022

By PTI

JABALPUR: A Special Armed Forces (SAF) constable was booked for allegedly beating a 9-year-old boy accused of stealing a bicycle in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh after a video of the incident went viral on social media, an official said on Saturday.

"The constable caught the boy near Mastana Square after being told about a bicycle theft and hit him. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act and song) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," an official said.

A case has been registered in Ranjhi police station and the constable has been issued a notice for further action, the official said.

