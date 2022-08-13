Noida assault case: Members of Tyagi community close ranks against harassment of accused's kin

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Heavy contingent of police force was deployed at Grand Omaxe housing society in Sector 93B of Noida in the wake of the expected attempts by members of Tyagi community to protest the alleged high-handedness of the Noida Police against the family of Shrikant Tyagi who was arrested recently for harassing and abusing a woman resident of the same housing society for opposing his encroachment bids.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya has sent a legal notice to Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh slapping a claim of Rs 11.5 crore for defaming him by taking his name in the Shrikant Tyagi case.

While Shrikant Tyagi, who had claimed his allegiance to the ruling BJP which had denied it, is in jail under 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case, his community members are set to close ranks with the Noida police administration.

Tyagi community members from 11 districts of the state have formed ‘Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha’ to confront those who were trying to defame the entire community in the name of Shrikant Tyagi.

The 11-member Morcha, besides claiming police high-handedness against the family members of Shrikant Tyagi, said attempts were being made to defame the entire community.

Community leaders decided to form an 11-member standing committee to decide on the future course of action under the aegis of this Morcha. Some of the Morcha members accused the police and BJP’s Noida MP Mahesh Sharma of unnecessarily exaggerating the issue in which the family of Shrikant Tyagi was harassed for no fault of theirs.

Morcha members said that Tyagi was arrested for "misbehaving" with a woman but the police also "misbehaved" with his women supporters. They further said Tyagi's wife and children were targeted after he went missing and their protest was against such attacks.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police claimed that they received information through social media that Tyagi's supporters were marching from Meerut to gather at the housing society in Noida. Following the information, police personnel were deployed outside the society as a precautionary measure and to maintain peace and order.

On the other, Samajwadi Party MLC Swami Prasad Maurya accused the Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh of taking his name without confirming the facts. Maurya is accused of providing the sticker and pass of state assembly to Tyagi.

Maurya, former BJP leader who had switched side to SP just ahead of UP Assembly elections, has sent the legal notice to Noida CP Alok Singh through High Court lawyer JS Kashyap. The notice was sent on Friday and its copy was shared by Maurya through twitter on Saturday.

