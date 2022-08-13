Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi's 'dostvaad' has completely ruined the country's economy: Sisodia 

When the questions are raised, the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ruling party's leaders start "talking here and there", he alleged.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "dostvaad" has "completely ruined" the country's economy and asked him to answer why his "friends" got tax exemptions and their loans worth crores waived.

At a press conference, he alleged the Centre has written off loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore and gave Rs 5 lakh crore tax exemption to Modi's "friends", pushing the country's economy to such a "bad state" that it has to say nothing can now be provided to people for free.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'dostvaad' has completely ruined the country's economy," Sisodia told reporters.

When the questions are raised, the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ruling party's leaders start "talking here and there", he alleged.

"So, I once again appeal to the prime minister to answer why he wrote off loans of his friends worth Rs 10 lakh crore and exempted their tax to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore to benefit them and put the country's economy to such a state that you have to say that country will be ruined if anything is given to people for free now," the AAP leader said.

"Answer this question instead of talking here and there that you keep doing all the time," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on 'revdi' culture last month have started a debate on freebies in the country and thereafter a political slugfest is on between the BJP and the AAP on the issue.

He used 'revdis', a popular north Indian sweet often distributed during festivals, as a metaphor for freebies being promised by various parties to grab power and said the people, especially the youth, should guard against it.

On Saturday, Sisodia said it is for the first time in the last 75 years that the Union government had to "tax" food items like milk, curd, wheat and rice.

"The Central government is saying it does not have money to build schools, hospitals, pay pensions and bring schemes to give relief to poor people in the country," he claimed.

The Centre lacks funds to support such measures because it used taxpayers' money to fill up the "coffers of the friends" of Prime Minister Modi, Sisodia alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Narendra Modi BJP AAP
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp