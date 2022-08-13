Home Nation

Ranchi violence: Jharkhand government not taking interest into the investigation, says HC

The court also wondered why the CCTV footage is not being verified and the investigation was handed over to the CID and SSP was removed.

Ranchi violence

Security personnel conduct a flag march to maintain law and order following clashes during protest against remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Disappointed with the ongoing probe being conducted into the violence which took place in Ranchi during a protest march on June 10 against the controversial statement given by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday observed that the State Government is not taking proper interest in into the matter. 

During the hearing, the court also wondered why the CCTV footage is not being verified and the investigation was handed over to the CID and SSP was removed despite the fact that he was present at the spot on that very day.

The Court was hearing a PIL filed by Pankaj Yadav demanding an NIA investigation into the entire incident.

“The division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad expressed disappointment over the State Government not giving satisfactory reply in the matter and said that why they are not investigating the case on the basis of the CCTV footage obtained from different locations. The Court observed that it appears that the state government is least interested in getting the case investigated properly and directde the Home Secretary and DGP to file an affidavit in this regard,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association.

Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar. The court also expressed its displeasure over removing the then SSP and handing over the case to CID after taking it from the special investigation team formed for the purpose, he added.

During the last hearing, the Court had asked State Government why the matter should not be handed over to NIA The Court, after learning that NIA has also conducted a preliminary inquiry into the matter, directed it to file an affidavit and tell whether the matter could be handed over to it or not.

Notably, an altercation had taken place between Police and an unruly crowd, which went violent while protesting against the controversial statement given by senior BJP leader Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad on June 10 this year.

Police had to resort to firing and applying lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd, which resulted into the killing of two persons and over a dozen others were injured after receiving bullet injuries.

Jharkhand High Court Ranchi violence
