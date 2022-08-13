Home Nation

UP: 3 booked for raping Dalit minor in Amethi 

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl had gone to an orchard at around 10 pm on Friday, where three youths in their 20s forcibly took her to a deserted place, and allegedly ra

Published: 13th August 2022

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Three youths have been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old Dalit girl in a village in the Gauriganj police station area here, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the girl had gone to an orchard at around 10 pm on Friday, where three youths in their 20s forcibly took her to a deserted place, and allegedly raped her.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G said based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the girl, a case has been registered, and action is being taken.

