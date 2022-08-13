Home Nation

Worry as tur, urad dal prices shoot up across India

Traders say prices will stay high till November as availability is low because farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat missed the crop cycle due to heavy rains and delayed sowing. 

Published: 13th August 2022 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

tur, urad dal prices

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Alarmed by the soaring prices of tur (split pigeon peas) and urad dal (black gram) across the country, the Centre on Friday urged states to take steps to ensure there is no hoarding. The direction comes amid reports that sales are being restricted to create artificial scarcity. 

In Karnataka, the price of tur dal has shot up by a whopping Rs 15-20/kg over the past month. The retail price has now touched Rs 150-170 kg for the packed variant, which attracts 5% GST, and Rs 135-145 for the loose variant. Urad dal price has also reached a high of Rs 160 a kg.

In neighbouring Kerala, the price of tur dal jumped 20% from Rs 100/kg in July to Rs 120/kg in August. Urad dal prices saw a bigger increase of 44%, from Rs 94/kg in July to Rs 135/kg now. 

Odisha and Gujarat also reported a 20% increase in the prices of the two commodities. 

Tamil Nadu witnessed tur dal prices going up from around Rs 100 in July to Rs 115 now.

Traders say prices will stay high till November as availability is low because farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat missed the crop cycle due to heavy rains and delayed sowing. 

In Telangana, tur and urad dal prices went up by Rs 10-12 and Rs 20, respectively. In Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhopal, Ranchi, Dehradu and Guwahati, tur dal prices went up by Rs 8-22.

Going through the roof
In just one month, tur dal price shot up by Rs 5-22 while urad dal prices soared by as much as Rs 10-44.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
price rise tur dal price urad dal price
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp