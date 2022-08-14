Home Nation

108-feet high flag installed by Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

The installation of the high mast tricolour at Hyderbaigh in Pattan was completed in a record time of 30 days.

Published: 14th August 2022 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

108-feet high flag Baramulla

A 108-feet high national flag in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army on Sunday inaugurated a 108-feet high national flag in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tricolour was installed at Hyderbaigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

He said General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General S S Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir.

The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days, he said.

The flag, constructed in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, not only instills a sense of pride and honour among the people but also honours all the bravehearts who have laid down their lives towards eliminating terrorism, the PRO said.

The project is a part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative of the central government.

Major Gen Slaria appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the completion of the project.

The people of Hyderbaigh Pattan also appreciated the district administration and the Army for this unique initiative, which will remain etched in the history of the area, the PRO Defence said.

